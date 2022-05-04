...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
High Surf Advisory | Wednesday Evening Weather Report: May 4, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Large and dangerous waves continue to threaten North, West and South Shores tonight and into Thursday. Drier weather as an upper low moves west of the state.
Tonight, some passing trade wind showers tonight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday, mostly cloudy skies with passing trade wind showers in the morning hours. The highest rain chances will be for windward and mauka spots with a few showers for leeward spots. High level clouds will move over the state at times creating cloudy conditions.
Highs 79 to 85. Breezy winds out of the northeast.
Drier conditions for the weekend as winds lighten up by Mother’s Day Sunday.
High Surf Advisory for North and West shores until 6 am Thursday. High Surf Advisory for South Shores until 6 pm Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.