...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Saturday morning. Wind speeds will gradually trend lower into the
breezy range for most areas this weekend.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The entire island of Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: wind warnings and advisories continue through weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Wind Warnings and Advisories continue tonight. Breezy weather for the weekend.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies with passing trade wind showers. Strong East winds at 20-35 mph. Lows near 70.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for Northern sections of the Big Island. Winds here could gust to 60 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the rest of the state. Gusts up to 50 mph possible. Both the Warning and Advisory are scheduled to expire at 6 am Saturday.
Saturday, windy weather will continue. Expect NE winds 20-30 with gusts over 40 mph possible.
Highs in the lower 80s. A few passing trade wind showers mainly in the morning hours. Partly cloudy skies windward with mostly sunny skies leeward.
Expect similar weather Sunday. A breezy week ahead with the possibility of advisory level winds returning by Thursday along with increasing showers.
High Surf Warning for East shores. Gale Warning and Small Craft Advisories for boaters.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.