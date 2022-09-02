Friday Evening Weather Forecast: September 2, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) –Increasing trade wind showers to start the holiday weekend.
Tonight, scattered trade wind showers. Highest rain chances will be for O’ahu, Moloka’i and Maui. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Saturday, scattered showers focused windward and mauka. Highest rain chances will be in the morning hours. A few passing rains possible for Central and Leeward spots. Windward spots will see partly sunny skies. Expect mostly sunny skies leeward. East winds 10-15 mph.
Highs in the low to middle 80s windward with highs close to 90 leeward. Humidity will not be as high as it was earlier in the weekend making it feel more comfortable.
Increasing trades for both Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Expect somewhat drier conditions Sunday with increasing trade wind showers for Labor Day Monday. Highs both days in the upper 80s leeward, middle 80s windward. ENE winds 10-20 mph.
No tropical development in the Central Pacific expected for at least the next 5 days.
North: 1-3 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 2-4 ft
East: 2-4 ft
No meaningful swells expected this week. A moderate South Swell possible next weekend Sept. 10-11.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.