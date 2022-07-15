Friday Evening Weather Forecast: July 15, 2022

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Tropical Storm Darby continues to weaken but rains will impact the Big Island and possibly windward Maui Saturday. High Surf Warning for East Shores with waves 10-14 ft for Saturday.
Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Saturday on Kaua’i, O’ahu, Moloka’i and Lana’i: trade showers windward and mauka in the morning. Sunny leeward with partly sunny skies windward. Breezy trade winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph.
Big Island and Maui will be affected by the northern edge of Darby.
Windward Big Island and Maui will see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains. Windward Big Island can expect 2-5 inches of rain, with 1-2 inches for windward Maui. Leeward Big Island will see less rain with totals likely under 1-2 inches. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Maui, Lana’i and the Big Island. Winds of 20-30, with gusts to 50 mph. Higher surf can also be expected from Darby, mainly impacting the East Big Island and windward Maui.
Small Craft Advisory in effect for boaters.
Surf: High Surf Warning in effect for South Facing Shores. 10-14 footers for Saturday with 12-16 footers possible Saturday night – Sunday. Entering the water could be hazardous.
