...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Friday Evening Forecast: Warm weather expected for the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trades and warm weather for the weekend. Small Craft Advisory for boaters.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with light trade wind showers late.
Saturday, a few passing trade wind showers in the morning. Highest chance will be for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny leeward, partly cloudy windward.
Typical trade wind speeds at about 15-25 mph out of the east-northeast.
Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.
Breezy trades through early next week. No tropical development expected in the Central Pacific. There is a 80% chance an area south of Mexico develops into a Tropical Cyclone next week. If it does develop this area could track west toward the Central Pacific.
Small Craft Advisory for waters East of Oahu (Kaiwi Channel), Maui County and the Big Island.