Friday Evening Forecast: Kona Low hits across Hawaii

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least Saturday afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil across much of the state has been
saturated by recent rain, and a period of moderate intensity
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
