Friday Evening Forecast: July 21, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade wind conditions for the upcoming weekend. Rain chances increase slightly Sunday as moisture levels increase.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with light trade wind showers late.

Saturday, a few passing trade wind showers in the morning. Highest chance will be for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny leeward, partly cloudy windward.

Typical trade wind speeds at about 15-20 mph out of the east-northeast.

Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.

Expect a return to normal trade wind weather for next week.

Small Craft Advisory for Maui County and the Big Island.

Surf Oahu:
North: 0-2 ft
West: 0-2 ft
South: 1-3 ft
East: 2-4 ft