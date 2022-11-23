Wednesday weather forecast By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winds will be breezy for Wednesday, blowing in at 10-25 mph, but winds will get gusty for parts of the state by the end of the day.We will see a few scattered showers for windward and mauka spots overnight and early in the morning.Leeward sides will then be mostly sunny, while windward areas will be partly cloudy.An approaching cold front will move over Kauai by Wednesday night, bringing additional rain.There will also be rain forming ahead of the front, and additional cloud cover before the frontal showers.The front is expected to quickly move down the island chain, so stronger showers won't linger in any one spot for very long.The front is expected to be over Oahu in the overnight hours, over Maui County by Thursday morning, and reaching Hawaii Island by Thursday afternoon.Behind the front, there will be an increase in winds. With northerly winds ramping up to 25-35 mph. Some areas could get gusts up to 50 mph. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Thursday Weather: Light winds, drier weather Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Saturday Morning Weather Forecast: June 11, 2022 Updated Jun 11, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds with showery trade winds Updated Jun 17, 2022 Local Darby expected to bring increased winds, rainfall mainly for the island of Hawaii Updated Jul 16, 2022 News Wednesday Morning Weather - Possible Thunderstorms and Humid Conditions Oct 12, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you