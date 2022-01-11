Wednesday weather forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds up to 25 knots, except north in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 10 to 15 feet, subsiding 8 to 12 feet
Wednesday, in waters exposed to large west northwest swells
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Maui
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel
and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
In the wake of the weak front that moved down the state, scattered clouds have been left behind for windward sides.
Winds also briefly picked up to 10-20 mph, and turned east-northeast, giving us the usual trade wind weather without many of the trade wind showers. But winds will back off Wednesday, dropping to 10-15 mph.
It will be another pretty dry across the state, with just a few showers over windward sides of Maui and Hawaii Island.
Leeward sides will see sunny skies to start off the day, but as the winds drop, afternoon sea breezes will form over leeward sides. That will push in more clouds over those areas later in the day, and there may even a few light showers forming.
Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s.