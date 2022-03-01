Wednesday weather forecast Paul Drewes Mar 1, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our light winds will drop even more Wednesday.Expect variable winds of 5-10 mph. Because of the light winds, afternoon sea breezes will form over some leeward areas. That will lead to more afternoon clouds, after a sunnier start to the day.Windward and mauka sections will see partly cloudy skies, with light showers in the morning. There will also be an increase in clouds and more showers for the windward side of the Big Island, by the end of the day.Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low-to-mid 80s, but it may feel even warmer.Overnight lows will cool off into the mid-to-upper 60s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News 8-Day Forecast Wednesday: Mostly sunny with trade winds. Jan 26, 2022 Video Thursday Forecast Updated Feb 9, 2022 Local Flooding rain continues tonight for O'ahu & Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Video Wednesday Forecast Updated Dec 29, 2021 Video High Surf Warning Updated Feb 25, 2022 Weather Christmas Eve Forecast Updated Dec 23, 2021 Recommended for you