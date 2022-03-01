 Skip to main content
Wednesday weather forecast

Our light winds will drop even more Wednesday.

Expect variable winds of 5-10 mph. Because of the light winds, afternoon sea breezes will form over some leeward areas. That will lead to more afternoon clouds, after a sunnier start to the day.

Windward and mauka sections will see partly cloudy skies, with light showers in the morning. 

There will also be an increase in clouds and more showers for the windward side of the Big Island, by the end of the day.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low-to-mid 80s, but it may feel even warmer.

Overnight lows will cool off into the mid-to-upper 60s.

