Wednesday weather forecast Paul Drewes Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will drop slightly for Wednesday, while there will be an increase in high clouds overhead.We will continue to have trade wind weather, a few showers carried in by the trade winds for windward and mauka sections, especially overnight and in the morning.Expect easterly trade winds on the lighter side of 10-20 mph.Leeward sides will be mostly dry, and see sunny skies, with scattered high clouds filtering out a little of the sunshine.While windward sections will be partly cloudy, with high clouds as well.The additional clouds will not cool things off, it will be a warm day. Leeward sides will have afternoon high temperatures into the mid to even upper 80s.Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for windward spots.