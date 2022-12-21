 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Thursday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Wednesday Weather: Drier weather, light winds

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable conditions are expected today with mostly sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds to 15 mph.

Weather Alerts
8-DAY
Weather Concerns
SURF

An error occurred