...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A departing kona low to the west and a strong area of high
pressure to the northeast, will bring a plume of deep
tropical moisture into the islands during the next few days.
Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms will
be possible, with the heavy rain beginning over the Big
Island later today, then spreading to the smaller islands
tonight. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time
could result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which
are already saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: Flood Watch in effect Thursday through Saturday
