Tuesday weather forecast Paul Drewes Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We will have another day of typical trade wind weather.That means a few showers carried in by the trade winds for windward and mauka sections, especially overnight and in the morning.Expect easterly trade winds of 10-20 mph.Leeward sides will be mostly dry, and see sunny skies. While windward sections will be partly cloudy.But it will be a warm one for those sunnier spots. Leeward sides will have afternoon high temperatures into the mid to even upper 80s.Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for windward spots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Video High Surf Advisory NW Shores Updated Jan 12, 2022 Local Tuesday Evening Weather: March 29, 2022 Updated Mar 29, 2022 Video Thursday Forecast Updated Mar 2, 2022 Local Friday Weather: Trade winds and sun to end to the week. Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local Christmas Eve: Trade winds with mostly sunny skies. Updated Dec 23, 2021 Video High Surf Warning Updated Feb 25, 2022 Recommended for you