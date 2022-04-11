 Skip to main content
Tuesday weather forecast

We will have another day of typical trade wind weather.

That means a few showers carried in by the trade winds for windward and mauka sections, especially overnight and in the morning.

Expect easterly trade winds of 10-20 mph.

Leeward sides will be mostly dry, and see sunny skies. While windward sections will be partly cloudy.

But it will be a warm one for those sunnier spots. Leeward sides will have afternoon high temperatures into the mid to even upper 80s.

Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for windward spots.

