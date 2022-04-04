 Skip to main content
Tuesday weather forecast

  • 0

Trade winds will drop to lighter levels Tuesday.

Expect easterly winds of 10-15 mph.

While winds will be down, high clouds will again be up over the state. That will filter out some of the sunshine.

We will also have low clouds coming in from the east, along with an increase in trade wind showers.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and passing trade wind showers for windward and mauka areas. Leeward sides will see more isolated showers along with the high clouds overhead.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for leeward sides, while windward sections will be cooler only warming up into the upper 70s, to around 80 degrees.

