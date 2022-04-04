Tuesday weather forecast Paul Drewes Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trade winds will drop to lighter levels Tuesday.Expect easterly winds of 10-15 mph.While winds will be down, high clouds will again be up over the state. That will filter out some of the sunshine.We will also have low clouds coming in from the east, along with an increase in trade wind showers.Expect mostly cloudy skies and passing trade wind showers for windward and mauka areas. Leeward sides will see more isolated showers along with the high clouds overhead.Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for leeward sides, while windward sections will be cooler only warming up into the upper 70s, to around 80 degrees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Video Aloha Friday Forecast Updated Jan 21, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds with scattered showers, Wind Advisory in effect Updated Mar 24, 2022 Local Christmas Eve: Trade winds with mostly sunny skies. Updated Dec 23, 2021 Local Wednesday weather: box jellyfish advisory in effect, trade winds blowing Updated Jan 25, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades, brief showers, surf on the rise Updated Feb 23, 2022 Local Weekend Weather: Trades, windward & mauka showers; surf on the way up Updated Feb 18, 2022 Recommended for you