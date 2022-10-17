Tuesday weather forecast By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Oct 17, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winds will again be light Tuesday.Because of the light easterly winds, as the islands warm up afternoon sea breezes will form over leeward sides.So expect a sunny start to the day for leeward areas, then a partly cloudy afternoon.Windward sides will have light easterly winds throughout the day, and remain partly to mostly sunny.Showers activity will be light, and mainly over windward and mauka spots to start the day.Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the mid-to-upper 80s.Wetter and breezier weather will start to move into the northern end of the state on Wednesday. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Weather Wednesday Forecast Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Saturday morning weather: Breezy winds, enhanced showers, rain expected ahead Updated Jul 9, 2022 News Saturday Morning Weather - Dry and Stable Conditions, Mostly Sunny Updated Oct 15, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Warning level surf expected, moderate trades & dry conditions Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Weekend Weather: Trades, windward & mauka showers; surf on the way up Updated Feb 18, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Showers persist with moderate trades; winds shift Thursday Updated Oct 5, 2022 Recommended for you