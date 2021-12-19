Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Trade showers today, winter weather advisory posted, possible rain ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
cloud and rain forecast

Winds will be picking up Sunday.

Expect easterly trade winds of 15-25 mph.

With breezy trades blowing in, some of the morning trade wind showers will get pushed into leeward sides. Windward and mauka sections will see most of the passing trade wind showers. Those showers will be light to moderate in intensity.

After the morning showers move through, expect a partly cloudy afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up to the low 80s for sunnier leeward spots, and should reach 80 degrees for windward locations.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

