Thursday weather forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai
Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Our trade winds will be dropping, down to 10-15 mph by Thursday, before picking up over the weekend.
As our trade winds relax, we will return to typical trade wind weather. Which means a few morning showers riding in the trade winds.
Most of those will fall over windward and mauka sections, with leeward spots drier.
While there will be drier conditions, there may also be more high clouds - especially over the southern end of the state.
So, overall, it will be a partly cloudy day, after morning trade wind showers move through. Afternoon high temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s for sunnier spots, and into the low 80s for cloudier windward sides.