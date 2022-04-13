Thursday weather forecast Paul Drewes Apr 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We'll again have pleasant trade wind weather with a few more high clouds overhead.Expect a few showers carried in by the trade winds for windward and mauka sections, especially overnight and in the morning.Easterly trade winds will blow in at 10-20 mph.Leeward sides will be mostly dry, and see sunny skies, with scattered high clouds filtering out a little of the sunshine.While windward sections will be partly cloudy, with high clouds as well.It will be another warm day. Leeward sides will have afternoon high temperatures into the mid to even upper 80s.Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for windward spots.Breezy weather will blow in Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Video Aloha Friday Forecast Updated Feb 24, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy with trade wind showers Updated Apr 1, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Sunny start with light winds, trades fill in Friday Jan 20, 2022 Local Monday Weather: High surf, sunshine and showers Updated Jan 10, 2022 Local Saturday Weather: Surf, trades and a few showers over the weekend Updated Feb 4, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Light winds, big surf Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you