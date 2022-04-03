Sunday weather forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Expect breezy easterly trade winds of 15-25 mph, there will be some gusty spots seeing winds over 30 mph.
Along with the winds being up, trade wind shower activity will also be up. Most of those will fall over windward and mauka sections, but stronger winds will also carry light showers into leeward sides.
Leeward sides will be partly cloudy with passing showers.
Expect mostly cloudy skies for windward areas, with more numerous trade wind showers.
Afternoon highs should warm up to 80 degrees for cloudier windward sides, with leeward sides seeing more sunshine getting into the low-to-mid 80s.
Winds will drop to normal levels of 10-20 mph Monday.