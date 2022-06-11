 Skip to main content
Sunday weather forecast

Breezy winds will be up all weekend.

Expect easterly trades of 15-25 mph, with stronger gusts.

Meanwhile at the summits, winds will be even stronger with a wind advisory posted for Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. There wind gusts could reach 55 mph.

With our winds being up, some of the shower activity that would normally fall over windward sides may get pushed into leeward spots overnight and in the morning.

Then expect sunny skies for leeward sides. Windward areas will be partly cloudy with a few more passing trade wind showers. Those showers should be light.

Afternoon high temperatures will heat up into the low 80s for windward sides, and into the upper 80s for leeward locations.

