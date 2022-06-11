Sunday weather forecast By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Breezy winds will be up all weekend.Expect easterly trades of 15-25 mph, with stronger gusts.Meanwhile at the summits, winds will be even stronger with a wind advisory posted for Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. There wind gusts could reach 55 mph.With our winds being up, some of the shower activity that would normally fall over windward sides may get pushed into leeward spots overnight and in the morning.Then expect sunny skies for leeward sides. Windward areas will be partly cloudy with a few more passing trade wind showers. Those showers should be light.Afternoon high temperatures will heat up into the low 80s for windward sides, and into the upper 80s for leeward locations. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tuesday Evening Weather: March 29, 2022 Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Warning level surf and light trade winds Updated Jan 22, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: Lingering showers, humid conditions, trades build over the weekend Updated May 20, 2022 Local Monday evening weather: Breezy winds, increase in trade showers overnight Updated May 9, 2022 Local Sunday weather: Trade wind weather, high surf advisory Updated Jan 23, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Flood Watch for Kaua'i county; heavy showers moving in with thunderstorms possible Updated May 18, 2022 Recommended for you