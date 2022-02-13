 Skip to main content

Sunday weather forecast

  • 0

Winds will pick up Sunday. 

Northeasterly trade winds will build back into the normal range of 10-20 mph.

As the winds increase, we will see a few more trade winds showers move in.

Most of those will fall over windward and mauka sections.

Leeward spots may see an isolated shower or two, but will remain mostly dry.

Expect partly cloudy skies for windward areas, with leeward sides seeing more sunshine.

Northeasterly winds will bring in some cooler air, so overnight lows will drop down into the low-to-mid 60s, while afternoon highs will reach the low 80s.

