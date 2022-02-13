Sunday weather forecast Paul Drewes Feb 13, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will pick up Sunday. Northeasterly trade winds will build back into the normal range of 10-20 mph.As the winds increase, we will see a few more trade winds showers move in.Most of those will fall over windward and mauka sections.Leeward spots may see an isolated shower or two, but will remain mostly dry.Expect partly cloudy skies for windward areas, with leeward sides seeing more sunshine.Northeasterly winds will bring in some cooler air, so overnight lows will drop down into the low-to-mid 60s, while afternoon highs will reach the low 80s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Weekend Weather: Light winds with afternoon clouds/showers Updated Jan 14, 2022 Meteorology High surf and cool temperatures expected for Hawaii Updated Jan 8, 2022 Video Thursday Forecast Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local Trades lighten up with scattered showers Updated Nov 23, 2021 Local Flood watch remains in effect for Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Wednesday weather: box jellyfish advisory in effect, trade winds blowing Updated Jan 25, 2022 Recommended for you