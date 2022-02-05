Sunday weather forecast Feb 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will pick up Sunday.Expect easterly trade winds blowing in at 10-25 mph.While winds will be up, there will still be a lot of sunshine.After a few light, passing morning showers for windward and mauka sections, expect sunnier skies in the afternoon.While leeward sides will see mostly dry skies, and sunny skies.Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 80s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Video Wednesday Forecast Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local Monday Weather: Mix of sun and clouds with light winds Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local Weather highlights: Geminid meteor shower, rain on the way Updated Dec 12, 2021 Local Friday weather: light winds and sun Updated Jan 28, 2022 8-Day Forecast Wednesday weather forecast Updated Nov 30, 2021 Weather Wednesday Forecast Updated Dec 7, 2021 Recommended for you