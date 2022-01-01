Sunday weather forecast

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions,
especially on Oahu, and the potential remains high for
additional heavy showers to develop.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
After a wet start to the weekend, there remains the possibility of more showers and flooding conditions Sunday.
The threat mainly impacts Kauai and Oahu, where some places had more than 6 inches of rainfall Saturday. Winds will be southerly and they will continue to bring in showers. That rain will move over leeward and windward sides.
Sunday, more of those showers will move over parts of Maui County and even Hawaii Island. In addition to the clouds and showers over parts of the state, there may also be some stronger downpours periodically throughout the day.
For northern islands, expect more clouds and showers Sunday, while southern spots will see scattered showers and clouds. Winds will be light south-southeasterlies at 10-15 mph.
Afternoon high temperatures will be on the cool side, only warming into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.