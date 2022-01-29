 Skip to main content

Sunday weather forecast

Winds will remain light all weekend.

Expect easterly winds of 10-15 mph.

Along with winds being down, so will the amount of showers.

The atmosphere over the state is dry and stable and that will limit

clouds and showers moving in. Expect only a few light, isolated 

showers for windward and mauka spots.

Leeward sides will be mostly dry.

Expect a lot of sunshine as well. Many spots will be mostly sunny.

That will help warm up afternoon temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s.

