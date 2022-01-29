Sunday weather forecast Paul Drewes Jan 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will remain light all weekend.Expect easterly winds of 10-15 mph.Along with winds being down, so will the amount of showers.The atmosphere over the state is dry and stable and that will limitclouds and showers moving in. Expect only a few light, isolated showers for windward and mauka spots.Leeward sides will be mostly dry.Expect a lot of sunshine as well. Many spots will be mostly sunny.That will help warm up afternoon temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News 8-Day Forecast Wednesday weather forecast Updated Nov 30, 2021 Video Aloha Friday Forecast Updated Dec 16, 2021 Meteorology Light winds, sunny skies, changes ahead Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Flood watch remains in effect for Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Saturday Forecast: A mix of sun, clouds and scattered rains. Updated Dec 17, 2021 8-Day Forecast Wednesday: Mostly sunny with trade winds. Jan 26, 2022 Recommended for you