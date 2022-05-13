Sunday weather forecast By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our breezy trade winds will drop Sunday.Expect easterly trade winds of 10-20 mph to begin the day, then dropping to 10-15 mph by the afternoon.We should again see pleasant with with just a few light trade wind shower s for windward and mauka spots.Those areas will see partly cloudy skies, while leeward sections will be mostly sunny.Temperatures will remain up. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. But some of the sunnier spots could reach the upper 80s.Windward sections should warm up into the low 80s. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News 8-Day Forecast Monday weather forecast Updated Dec 6, 2021 Local Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers Updated Mar 31, 2022 Local Wind advisory in effect for parts of the state Updated Apr 3, 2022 Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Warning level surf expected, moderate trades & dry conditions Updated Feb 26, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Enhanced showers, breezy winds, series of swells ahead Updated Apr 9, 2022 Recommended for you