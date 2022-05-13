 Skip to main content
Sunday weather forecast

Our breezy trade winds will drop Sunday.

Expect easterly trade winds of 10-20 mph to begin the day, then dropping to 10-15 mph by the afternoon.

We should again see pleasant with with just a few light trade wind shower s for windward and mauka spots.

Those areas will see partly cloudy skies, while leeward sections will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will remain up. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. But some of the sunnier spots could reach the upper 80s.

Windward sections should warm up into the low 80s.

