...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt except north winds 15 to 25
kt in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Sunday Morning Weather - Winds Sticking Around with an Increase in Showers

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will ease a bit each day Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions continuing.

Wind Advisory

Typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover will continue through early next week. Winds will diminish and and rain chances will decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in showers Thursday night into next weekend.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

