Saturday weather forecast By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter May 13, 2022 Winds will be up to start the weekend, then drop Sunday.Expect easterly trade winds of 10-25 mph.While the winds will be up, trade shower activity will be down.Rainfall will be light and confined to mostly windward and mauka spots.Those areas will see partly cloudy skies, while leeward sections will be mostly sunny.Along with trade winds being up, temperatures will also be up. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. But some of the sunnier spots could reach the upper 80s.Windward sections should warm up into the low 80s.Sunday expect easterly winds of 10-20 mph, and continued mostly dry skies for leeward spots.