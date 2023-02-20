 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

President's Day Morning Weather - Increasing Clouds, Showers, and Breezy Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The weather pattern will shift towards increasing clouds and showers as two cut off low pressure systems near the islands pull up and consolidate additional deep tropical moisture over the region through Wednesday.

High pressure building in from the northeast will spread breezy to windy trade winds across the state this week.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

An error occurred