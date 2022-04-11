Monday weather forecast Paul Drewes Apr 11, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our breezy trade winds will drop to normal levels of 10-20 mph for Monday.We will also have typical trade wind weather. That means a few showers carried in by the trade winds for windward and mauka sections, especially overnight and in the morning.Leeward sides will be mostly dry, and see sunnier skies. While windward sections will be partly cloudy.There will also be wisps of high clouds overhead, that could filter out some of the sunshine.Afternoon temperatures will warm up to around 80 degrees for windward spots.Leeward sides will have afternoon high temperatures into the mid 80s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Trade winds increase as skies clear Thursday Updated Dec 8, 2021 8-Day Forecast Monday Weather: Lots of sunshine with light winds Nov 2, 2021 Local Saturday weather: Enhanced showers for some spots, breezy winds weakening and veering Updated Mar 26, 2022 Local Wind advisory in effect for parts of the state Updated Apr 3, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Enhanced showers, breezy winds, series of swells ahead Updated Apr 9, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers Updated Mar 31, 2022 Recommended for you