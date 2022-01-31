 Skip to main content

Monday weather forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Winds will remain light as the work week begins.

Expect easterly trade winds of 5-15 mph for the Big Island and parts of Maui County, with more east-southeasterly winds for the rest of the state.

Winds will be light enough, that as the islands warm up, afternoon sea breezes will form. So after sunnier skies in the morning, expect a partly cloudy afternoon for leeward locations.

Windward and mauka spots may see an isolated shower or two, but rainfall will be light until the evening. Additional clouds a few more showers will move in later Monday night.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s.

