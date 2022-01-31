Monday weather forecast Paul Drewes Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will remain light as the work week begins.Expect easterly trade winds of 5-15 mph for the Big Island and parts of Maui County, with more east-southeasterly winds for the rest of the state.Winds will be light enough, that as the islands warm up, afternoon sea breezes will form. So after sunnier skies in the morning, expect a partly cloudy afternoon for leeward locations.Windward and mauka spots may see an isolated shower or two, but rainfall will be light until the evening. Additional clouds a few more showers will move in later Monday night.Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News 8-Day Forecast Monday weather forecast Updated Jan 2, 2022 Local Friday weather: light winds and sun Updated Jan 28, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Light winds, drier weather Updated Jan 6, 2022 Local Saturday forecast: Trade winds are back, high surf advisory posted Updated Jan 29, 2022 Top-stories Large surf, Blizzard Warning, Flood watch posted Updated Dec 4, 2021 Top-stories Monday Weather: Lingering showers, light winds Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you