 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 13 feet
through Monday, increasing to 12 to 16 feet Monday night.

* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Monday weather forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Our light and variable winds will turn more southwesterly Monday, as a cold front approaches the state.

We will still have a sunnier start to the day, then some afternoon clouds for most spots. But where light and variable winds over the southern end of the state,  converge with increasing SW winds, there may be more clouds and showers. Right now, that is expected to be over Maui County. 

Meanwhile parts of Hawaii Island could see some additional clouds, and Kauai will see increasing clouds by the end of the day. That weak front will bring more clouds and light showers over Oahu Tuesday, and gradually move down the state.

Most of the shower activity will move into windward sides, as northerly winds will fill in behind the front.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm up today to around 80 degrees.

Tags

Recommended for you