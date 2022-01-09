Monday weather forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 13 feet
through Monday, increasing to 12 to 16 feet Monday night.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Our light and variable winds will turn more southwesterly Monday, as a cold front approaches the state.
We will still have a sunnier start to the day, then some afternoon clouds for most spots. But where light and variable winds over the southern end of the state, converge with increasing SW winds, there may be more clouds and showers. Right now, that is expected to be over Maui County.
Meanwhile parts of Hawaii Island could see some additional clouds, and Kauai will see increasing clouds by the end of the day. That weak front will bring more clouds and light showers over Oahu Tuesday, and gradually move down the state.
Most of the shower activity will move into windward sides, as northerly winds will fill in behind the front.
Afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm up today to around 80 degrees.