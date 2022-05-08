Monday weather forecast By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email May 8, 2022 May 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We will have breezy trade winds but few trade wind showers as the work week begins. By the end of Monday - there will be an increase in showers.Winds will be easterly at 15-25 mph.Showers will be light and isolated, mostly moving into windward and mauka sections. But leftover moisture from an old front will move in Monday evening, causing an increase in trade wind showers.Overall, expect a partly cloudy day for windward sides where most of the early showers will fall. Windward sides and mauka sections should have afternoon high temperatures reach the low 80s.Afternoon high temperatures will hit the mid-80s for leeward sides, which will be mostly sunny after scattered morning clouds. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wednesday Weather: Light showers with cloudy condtions; trades slow down Updated Apr 27, 2022 Meteorology Tuesday Forecast Updated Nov 22, 2021 Local Saturday Forecast: High Surf Warning with passing trade wind showers Updated Jan 22, 2022 Video Aloha Friday Forecast Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Aloha Friday Weather: March 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Forecast Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you