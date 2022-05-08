 Skip to main content
Monday weather forecast

We will have breezy trade winds but few trade wind showers as the work week begins. By the end of Monday - there will be an increase in showers.

Winds will be easterly at 15-25 mph.

Showers will be light and isolated, mostly moving into windward and mauka sections. But leftover moisture from an old front will move in Monday evening, causing an increase in trade wind showers.

Overall, expect a partly cloudy day for windward sides where most of the early showers will fall. Windward sides and mauka sections should have afternoon high temperatures reach the low 80s.

Afternoon high temperatures will hit the mid-80s for leeward sides, which will be mostly sunny after scattered morning clouds.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

