Monday weather forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Winds will remain breezy as the weekend ends, and the new work week begins.
Expect easterly trades of 15-25 mph.
There will also be another round of showers moving through the state Sunday evening and overnight. Most of the showers will affect windward and mauka spots, but with the trade winds up, some of the scattered showers will also reach leeward sides.
Expect those trade wind showers to linger into Monday morning. Then skies will be partly cloudy for leeward areas, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies windward.
Afternoon high temperatures will remain rather cool, with the hottest spots only getting into the low 80s.
There will be additional showers moving in Monday evening, leading to a wetter Tuesday.