Monday weather forecast

  Updated
  • 0

Winds will drop as the work week begins, while trade wind showers will increase slightly.

NE winds will turn more easterly and drop to 10-15 mph Monday.

Trade winds will bring in scattered trade wind showers, mostly for windward and mauka spots. Because of a more unsettled atmosphere over the Big Island, trade wind showers will be stronger there.

Most windward and mauka areas will see partly cloudy skies after morning trade wind showers. Leeward sides will see mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Winds will pick back up by Tuesday.

