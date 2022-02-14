Monday weather forecast Paul Drewes Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will drop as the work week begins, while trade wind showers will increase slightly.NE winds will turn more easterly and drop to 10-15 mph Monday.Trade winds will bring in scattered trade wind showers, mostly for windward and mauka spots. Because of a more unsettled atmosphere over the Big Island, trade wind showers will be stronger there.Most windward and mauka areas will see partly cloudy skies after morning trade wind showers. Leeward sides will see mostly sunny skies.Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s.Winds will pick back up by Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Monday Weather: Mix of sun and clouds with light winds Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local Christmas Eve: Trade winds with mostly sunny skies. Updated Dec 23, 2021 Local Thursday Weather: Sunny start with light winds, trades fill in Friday Jan 20, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Starting off with trade winds, light and variable winds later Updated Feb 9, 2022 Video Surfcast Updated Feb 10, 2022 Local Friday weather: light winds and sun Updated Jan 28, 2022 Recommended for you