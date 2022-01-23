Monday weather forecast Paul Drewes Jan 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will be up, but shower activity will be down as the work week begins. Expect easterly trade winds of 10-25 mph.There will be a few light trade showers overnight and early Monday morning, mostly for windward and mauka spots. Expect partly cloudy skies for those same locations. Leeward sides will see more sunshine throughout the day, and will be mostly dry.Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s. While overnight low temperatures will cool off into the low-to-mid 60s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wednesday Weather: Trades ease up, drier weather expected Updated Dec 15, 2021 Local Flooding rain continues tonight for O'ahu & Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Top-stories Weekend Forecast: Light winds for one more day Updated Nov 20, 2021 Video Thursday Forecast Updated Jan 20, 2022 Top-stories Large surf, Blizzard Warning, Flood watch posted Updated Dec 4, 2021 Video Tuesday Forecast Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you