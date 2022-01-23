 Skip to main content

Monday weather forecast

  • 0

Winds will be up, but shower activity will be down as the work week begins. 

Expect easterly trade winds of 10-25 mph.

There will be a few light trade showers overnight and early Monday morning, mostly for windward and mauka spots. Expect partly cloudy skies for those same locations. 

Leeward sides will see more sunshine throughout the day, and will be mostly dry.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s. While overnight low temperatures will cool off into the low-to-mid 60s.

