Monday weather forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Our breezy trade winds will start to drop Monday.

Expect east-northeasterly trade winds at 10-25 mph.

There will be a few passing light showers carried in by the trade winds for windward and mauka sections, especially overnight and in the morning.

With the trade winds still on the breezy side, some leeward sides will see one or two of those passing showers.

Leeward sides will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, then more sunshine by the afternoon. Windward sections will remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

Leeward sides will have afternoon high temperatures into the mid 80s. There may even be one or two spots reaching the upper 80s.

Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for windward spots.

