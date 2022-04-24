Monday weather forecast By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our breezy trade winds will start to drop Monday.Expect east-northeasterly trade winds at 10-25 mph.There will be a few passing light showers carried in by the trade winds for windward and mauka sections, especially overnight and in the morning.With the trade winds still on the breezy side, some leeward sides will see one or two of those passing showers.Leeward sides will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, then more sunshine by the afternoon. Windward sections will remain partly cloudy throughout the day.Leeward sides will have afternoon high temperatures into the mid 80s. There may even be one or two spots reaching the upper 80s.Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for windward spots. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Friday Weather: Surf, sun and trade winds for Aloha Friday Updated Mar 10, 2022 Video Aloha Friday Forecast Updated Feb 24, 2022 Local Tuesday weather forecast: Big surf and trade winds Updated Jan 24, 2022 Local Wednesday weather: box jellyfish advisory in effect, trade winds blowing Updated Jan 25, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: March 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Some sunshine with trade winds, possible thunderstorms for Big Island Updated Mar 9, 2022 Recommended for you