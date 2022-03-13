Monday weather forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas rising to 10 feet mainly in northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Our breezy trade winds will drop back down to normal levels of 10-20 mph Monday.
As trade winds lower, trade shower activity will remain light.
Windward and mauka areas can expect isolated showers, mostly overnight and in the morning. While leeward sides will be mostly dry.
There will also be sunny skies for many areas, especially for leeward sides.
Temperatures will remain warm, with some spots seeing afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. Most windward and mauka areas, which will have partly cloudy skies periodically throughout the day, will warm up into the low 80s.
Easterly trade winds will drop even more on Tuesday and remain light through Wednesday. At the same time there will be an increase in moisture moving in from the south-east. That will mean more trade wind showers for windward and mauka sides of the Big Island and Maui.
There is also the potential for some of that additional moisture to reach other islands.