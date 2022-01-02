Monday weather forecast

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for
heavy showers and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu tonight.
These areas which have seen significant rainfall over the
past couple days and any training of these heavy showers and
thunderstorms could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
Winds will be light as the work week begins, and there remains the possibility of additional showers moving in - through Monday morning.
Southerly winds of 5-15 mph will carry in some showers overnight and Monday morning. There will also be additional clouds over the state during that time. By the afternoon, expect some clearing - so skies will be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers. The threat of heavy rain will diminish as the work week gets going.
For areas that have clearer skies by the afternoon, high temperatures will warm into the low 80s. For spots still cloudy, expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.