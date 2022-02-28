Monday weather forecast Paul Drewes Feb 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We will have light winds as the week begins, expect easterly winds of 5-15 mph.Winds will be light enough, that afternoon sea breezes will form over some leeward areas. That could lead to more afternoon clouds, after a sunny morning.Windward and mauka sections will see partly cloudy skies, with light showers in the morning. Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low-to-mid 80s, but it may feel even warmer thanks to the light winds.Overnight lows will cool off into the mid-to-upper 60s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Saturday weather: Winds picking up in strength, trade wind weather expected Feb 12, 2022 Local Saturday Forecast: A mix of sun, clouds and scattered rains. Updated Dec 17, 2021 Local Sunday: Trade winds are back, high surf advisory extended Updated Feb 6, 2022 Local Saturday Weather: Lighter trade winds and High Surf Warning Updated Feb 25, 2022 Local Weekend Weather: Light winds with afternoon clouds/showers Updated Jan 14, 2022 Local Wet weather triggers Flood Watch through the weekend Updated Dec 3, 2021 Recommended for you