Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, and seas 7 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu
Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island
Southeast Waters, and Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Monday weather forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Winds will be up for Monday and this entire work week.

Expect easterly trade winds of 15-25 mph.

Breezy winds will send in scattered trade wind showers. Because the atmosphere over the state is more unstable, those trade wind showers will be more numerous and could be stronger as they move through.

Leeward sides will see some of the passing showers, thanks to stronger winds. While windward and mauka sections will see most of the rain.

After morning showers, expect a partly cloudy afternoon. Monday evening, the tail end of a cold front will get pushed over the state, bringing in another increase in passing trade wind showers.

Overall, conditions will be coolers, with afternoon high temperatures warming up to around 80 degrees.

