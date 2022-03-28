 Skip to main content
Monday weather forecast

Winds will stay light as the work week weather begins. Expect easterly winds of 5-15 mph.

Winds will be light enough, that sea breezes will form in the afternoon as the islands warm up.

Those will push in more clouds over leeward and central locations, and also send in some showers.

Leeward sides will see mostly sunny skies in the morning, then cloudier skies in the afternoon.

Windward and mauka sections will see partly cloudy skies, along with scattered trade wind showers periodically throughout the day, but especially overnight and in the morning. 

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 80s.

