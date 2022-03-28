Monday weather forecast Paul Drewes Mar 28, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winds will stay light as the work week weather begins. Expect easterly winds of 5-15 mph.Winds will be light enough, that sea breezes will form in the afternoon as the islands warm up.Those will push in more clouds over leeward and central locations, and also send in some showers.Leeward sides will see mostly sunny skies in the morning, then cloudier skies in the afternoon.Windward and mauka sections will see partly cloudy skies, along with scattered trade wind showers periodically throughout the day, but especially overnight and in the morning. Afternoon high temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 80s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Saturday weather: Enhanced showers for some spots, breezy winds weakening and veering Updated Mar 26, 2022 Video Weekend Forecast Updated Dec 17, 2021 Local Thursday Evening Weather: March 24, 2022 Updated Mar 24, 2022 Meteorology Tuesday Forecast Updated Nov 22, 2021 Weather Wednesday Forecast Updated Dec 21, 2021 8-Day Forecast Monday weather forecast Updated Dec 6, 2021 Recommended for you