Monday weather forecast

  Updated
  • 0

Winds will be light for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and for the upcoming work week.

Expect light east-southeasterly winds for the eastern end of the state, with light and variable winds elsewhere.

Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to form. Those will push in more clouds later in the day, and may also spark a few light afternoon showers.

So, after the sunny start to the day, expect a partly cloudy afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up to around 80 degrees.

Overnight low temperatures will drop down into the low-to-mid 60s, as land breezes will clear out clouds giving us cool and clear nights.

