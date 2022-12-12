Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt except north winds 15 to 25
kt in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue.
Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next couple days. Some brief downpours will be possible especially over windward Maui and the Big Island. Winds will diminish and rain chances will briefly decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in wet weather Thursday night and Friday, with another front potentially bringing some more wet weather late in the weekend.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Lanai Mauka, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley South, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.
A series of small northwest and north swells will give surf a small bump along north and west facing shores through Wednesday. The potential for a new large northwest swell could bring near warning level surf to north and west facing shores late this week although forecast intensity confidence remains low.
Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf slightly elevated through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of the week.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for all Hawaiian waters,