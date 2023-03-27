Monday Morning Weather - Light to Moderate Winds, Afternoon Leeward Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) A weakening cold front has stalled out several hundred miles northwest of Kauai this morning. Expect light to moderate east to southeast winds to blow across the state today with increasing shower trends over island interiors.
By Tuesday a deep cut off low develops far northwest of the state with wind directions veering from a more southerly direction over the western islands, and more stable southeasterly winds blowing over the eastern half of the state. Expect increasing unstable shower trends and thunderstorms from Kauai to Oahu from Tuesday to Thursday. More typical easterly trade winds will spread from east to west across the region from Friday through next weekend.
The arrival of a small northwest swell late yesterday has resulted in slight boost in surf along the smaller island north and west-facing shorelines. This waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores will continue through the morning before the swell begins to slowly fade from this afternoon through Tuesday. A series of smaller northwest to north swells are expected to pass through during the second half of the week.
Elevated wind wave chop along eastern exposures generated from a large source region of moderate trades upstream of the islands will persist the next few days. Very small early to mid week bumps along southwest and southeast shores from either low period energy moving in from the Southern Hemisphere or from smaller period trade belt wind swell, respectively, will keep south-facing shore surf slightly under waist high, at best.