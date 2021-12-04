Flood risk continues for much of Hawaii, high surf warning in effect

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris
in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the
Big Island's Kau District, may be closed in one or more locations,
resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of extremely heavy rainfall are expected as a kona
low develops west of Kauai, and pulls deep moisture over the
islands. A slow-moving band of heavy rain is expected to move
over the Big Island and Maui County today, spreading to Oahu
and Kauai County tonight and Monday. Widespread rainfall
total amounts of 10 to 15 inches are anticipated, with
isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
.A large north swell will peak today then decline tonight and
Monday. The large swell combined with high astronomical tides may
produce runup along north facing shores this morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 30 to 40 feet along north facing shores of Kauai
and Niihau, 25 to 35 feet along north facing shores of Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui, and 20 to 30 feet along the north facing
shores of the Big Island. Surf of 8 to 12 feet along the west
facing shore of the Big island north of Kua Bay.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and north and west
facing shores of the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High astronomical tides will combine with
the peaking swell to produce runup along north facing shores
this morning, leading to areas of coastal erosion and water
affecting coastal roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Winds becoming southerly 15 to 30 kt, with higher gusts,
by later this morning. Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
An area of low pressure to the northwest of the state, will continue to send mid and high level clouds over the islands. That is just some of the cloud cover we will see, making for a mostly cloudy day.
There will also be showers sent over the islands by the increasing southerly winds. By the afternoon, expect southwesterly winds of 15-30 mph.
There will be additional moisture pulled up and over Hawaii over the next few days. Expect additional showers, and even heavy rain over Hawaii Island first, but that additional rain will gradually work its way westward. That means, each island has the potential for continued showers, prolonged rain, or heavy showers - which increases the likelihood of flooding.
The entire state is under a flood watch through Tuesday. Flood advisories and warnings could pop up and down throughout this event.
A blizzard warning is up for the summits of Maunakea and Maunaloa.
A wind advisory is posted for the Big Island for winds out of the south from 20-35 mph, gusting to 50 mph.
Because of all the clouds and showers, afternoon high temperatures will be cooler, only warming up to the upper 70s, to the low 80s. But because the winds will be more southerly, warmer air will move in, and overnight low temperatures will only drop off to the mid-to-upper 60s.
N: 25-35'
W: 8-12'
S: 2-4'
E: 6-8'
A high surf warning is posted for most north shores, a high surf advisory is posted for most west shores, a small craft advisory is up for all coastal waters.
