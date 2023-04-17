Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Flood Watch will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday as a powerful cold front brings heavy rains and potential areas of flooding to the islands.
A cold front is approaching the islands and will first impact Kauai Tuesday. Expect some scattered rains in the morning with more widespread and heavier rains in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms will be possible as the cold front moves in. Heavy rains could spark flooding conditions through out the day.
Winds will shift to the south ahead of the front and could be very gusty for areas downslope of terrain.
O'ahu - Big Island will only see a few hit and miss rains Tuesday. Oahu will start to see rains increase Tuesday night with the heaviest rain overnight into Wednesday.
Maui County sees the highest flood risk Wednesday.
Rainfall totals will vary but 0.5 to 3 inches of rainfall is likely with isolated pockets of higher accumulation for Kauai County, O'ahu and Maui County.
Flood prone roads may be closed with flood prone and urban areas seeing potential flooding.
The front stalls west of the Big Island, with locations here seeing some scattered rains late Wednesday into Thursday. The Big Island will see the least impacts from the frontal boundary.
Clouds will keep temperatures in the lower 80s Tuesday with upper 70s expected Wednesday.
The front falls apart Thursday and Friday with drying conditions to wrap up the week.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.