Veteran Pilot Calls It A Career

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Last Sunday I was on a flight back to Nashville through Chicago, when I learned that flight wasn't just about traveling a lot of miles - It was also a true career milestone for a lifelong ambassador of the aloha spirit.
Ticketed for a Sunday afternoon red-eye to Chicago, everything through the boarding process seemed like an ordinary flight. But as the pre-flight announcements continued, everyone on board learned it was anything but ordinary for the man at the helm.
For Denis Kriegsies, this was going to be the last time he'd be on a plane as Captain.
After a smooth flight and a feather-soft landing at Chicago O’Hare, Captain Kriegsies made his last announcements from the cockpit. “To my cabin crew rusty and everyone helping out back there... We appreciate you and your service on the flight today,” said Kriegsies “And to my two first officers and most of all to now the airlines allowing me the opportunity to sit up here and this airplane, it's been a wonderful job. It's been a wonderful career and we appreciate all my past...Thank you.”
Coming into the gate for the last time got him the full salute. Fire trucks on the tarmac, spraying their water cannon well wishes in congratulations for a long career.
“So I have almost 34 years United... Around 34,000 flying hours. it's been a long career and it's been almost all airlines ever since I turned 20. A lot of landings, a lot of countries, a lot of cities.
But there's no doubt which route that gets the most high fives from his passengers and family.
My favorite is to go back where my wife and I got engaged with Maui. So, yeah, one of my favorites. It's special. I always love going back in and out of, to Hawaii.”
Clearly life in the friendly skies has been infectious as his son Jackson is set to take the baton... Any advice? “Oh, I just told him to keep it on the center line and keep the blue side up!” said the elder Kriegsies.
“I've learned everything I know from him,” said Jackson, a pilot currently with Mesa Airlines. “He's been the greatest mentor in my life.”
One of those lessons - the meaning of the aloha spirit. The importance of sharing that spirit with his passengers has never been lost on Denis.
“Oh, no, because everyone's going down there for honeymoons and for a vacation, sometimes you go for business, but most of the time you're going to go have fun and relax.”
