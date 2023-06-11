 Skip to main content
Veteran Pilot Calls It A Career

Captain Kriegsies

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Last Sunday I was on a flight back to Nashville through Chicago, when I learned that flight wasn't just about traveling a lot of miles - It was also a true career milestone for a lifelong ambassador of the aloha spirit.

Ticketed for a Sunday afternoon red-eye to Chicago, everything through the boarding process seemed like an ordinary flight.  But as the pre-flight announcements continued, everyone on board learned it was anything but ordinary for the man at the helm.

Weekend Morning Anchor

Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as the anchor for Good Morning Hawaii weekends. He will be reporting during the week. Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years.

