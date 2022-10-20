 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

US home sales fall for 8th month in a row in September, the longest slump since 2007

  • 0
American home sales declined for the eighth month in a row in September . Pictured is a home for sale in Morgan Hill, California, on October 4.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

American home sales declined for the eighth month in a row in September as surging mortgage rates and high prices pushed buyers out of the market.

Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were down 23.8% in September from a year ago and down 1.5% from August, according to the National Association of Realtors.

