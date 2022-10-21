 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unprecedented 401(k) boost: IRS increases amount you can save for retirement in 2023

  • 0
Unprecedented 401(k) boost: IRS increases amount you can save for retirement in 2023

The IRS on Friday increases the amount you can save for retirement in 2023.

 Adobe Stock

The IRS on Friday announced a record increase in contribution limits to 401(k) and other tax-deferred retirement plans for 2023.

Starting next year, you will be allowed to contribute up to $22,500 into your 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans or the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred